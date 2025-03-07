Plans for Peterborough community centre to become 'real family hub for all' thanks to new funding

Gladstone Community Centre has received funding for repairs for the first time since it was built in 1989.

Local councillors and community leaders have celebrated a funding boost that is set to see a Peterborough community centre revitalised.

Gladstone Community Centre, located on Bourges Boulevard, is to be given a new lease of life thanks to a £376,000 grant from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s Shared Prosperity Fund. The funding is the first the building has received since it was first built in 1989.

The money will be used to provide the building with wifi, fix the electrics, repair the floors, bring the kitchen back into commission which will allow large events such as wedding and conference to take place at the site again as well as a more suitable space to host family groups, sporting events and any other events put on the community.

Combined Authority Deputy Mayor Anna Smith, Deputy Leader of Peterborough City Council Mohammed Jamil, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, Cllr Zameer Ali, Cllr Noreen Bi and Nazim Khan MBE.

The funding has came about because of work from North Ward councillors Zameer Ali, Noreen Bi and Asim Mahmood as well as former councillor and Deputy Mayor Nazim Khan MBE.

Celebrating the success of the funding bid, Cllr Ali said: “We have been advocating for this centre not to be disposed of. It is a little bit rundown and this is the first form of investment it has had since it was built.

"We want this building to be the main community centre in the city- it’s big enough, it’s got the facilities for sports, education and much more- we want this to be a real family hub for wellbeing. It's a wonderful, wonderful centre.

"I would like to extend a sincere thank you to Anna Smith, Combined Authority Deputy Mayor, and Andrew Pakes MP for securing the vital funding, their support has been invaluable in making this happen for our community.”

Cllr Bi added: “It is a brilliant asset. It’s going to be catered for all ages and all of the community. We especially get a lot of requests from mothers about where they can send their children.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes added: “This is really important, we now have the money we need from the Combined Authority to give this centre a complete reboot.

"We know it is one of the most loved community centres in Peterborough. By investing in it, we know it can do even more good work and more people will be able to use it, whether it will be for weddings, for sport or social events.”