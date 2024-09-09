Plans for new Starbucks drive-thru at Peterborough's Bretton Centre withdrawn

By Ben Jones
Published 9th Sep 2024, 23:57 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 00:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The new cafe would have taken 40 parking spaces away from the Bretton Centre.

Plans to create a new Starbucks drive-thru at Peterborough’s Bretton Centre have been withdrawn.

The plans, which were drawn up on behalf of the centre’s owners, involved building the new cafe in the car park of the centre at the loss of 40 spaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposal would have provided a total of four dedicated new parking spaces, including two accessible spaces, to cater for the new development with an existing gap in the car parking along with creating 27 jobs, comprising of 15 full-time and 17 part-time roles.

Plans were drawn up for a Starbucks drive-thru at the Bretton Centre in Peterborough.Plans were drawn up for a Starbucks drive-thru at the Bretton Centre in Peterborough.
Plans were drawn up for a Starbucks drive-thru at the Bretton Centre in Peterborough.

The original application stated: “Unlike the position at many other retail parks, there is currently no drive-thru coffee operator represented at Bretton Centre, or the surrounding district centre, the closest being 1.8 miles away.

"The applicant is seeking to address this qualitative deficiency in the retail park’s overall offer through the provision of a modern, purpose-built, drive-thru coffee shop occupied by a leading brand.

"The applicant’s development initiative, coupled with Starbucks’ support, will assist in sustaining and reinforcing Bretton Centre’s overall role and attraction which, in turn, will ensure that the retail park continues to make a positive contribution towards the local economy, both in terms of safeguarding existing jobs and creating new employment opportunities at a widely accessible district centre.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were a number of objections to the application, however. Bretton ward councillor Scott Warren said that the development would “exacerbate existing issues” in the community and lead to a loss of already scarce parking spaces which would cause damage to local amenities.

He added: “Bretton Centre is not just a shopping complex; it's the heart of our community where people come together. The construction of this drive-thru will disrupt the harmony and negatively impact the local area.”

It is not yet known whether the plans intend to be resubmitted. The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Starbucks for comment.

Related topics:StarbucksPeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice