Proposed exteriors of the development.

In July, Lioncross Peterborough LLP submitted plans to demolish the Garden House to make way for 8 new dwellings, split into two terraces of four. These would have been a mixture of three and two storeys to make sure that views towards the Cathedral were maintained.

The building was constructed in the 1930s and was formerly occupied by Cathedral choristers and used as offices. It sits in the north-west corner of the precincts and was once part of the extensive gardens of the Deanery.

In the last two years, it has been used by the charity Light Project Peterborough to support homeless in the city. The charity moved to a new building within the precincts in April.

The application stated that the site has been allocated for 25 properties in Peterborough’s Local Plan - which outlines future development in the city - but that reducing that number to eight “has been welcomed” by Historic England and the council’s conservation officer.

According to the plans, three of the new homes would have had two bedrooms, while five would have three bedrooms.

The Garden House is not a Listed building itself but still requires Listed building consent to be demolished.

The plans have now been withdrawn but it is not yet known the reason for this or if they will be resubmitted.