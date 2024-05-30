Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposed shop has been described as “wholly unacceptable to the detriment of visual amenity, community safety, future occupier amenity and highway safety.”

Plans for a new fruit and veg shop in Peterborough have bee refused as it ‘would be detrimental to the character and appearance of the area.’

That is the opinion of planning officers at Peterborough City Council.

An application was submitted to turn 40 Russell Street in Millfield into a fruit and veg shop.

The site in Russell Street.

The application stated that the current land is empty and mainly used by locals to dump rubbish, despite regular cleaning efforts from the owner.

It further added that “during summer time it smells a lot and a lot of the locals made complaint several times despite the fact the owner of the land cleans the site regularly.”

The applicant also owns the Asisia mini market next door to the site and planned to use the new shop as a better place to store its fruit and veg.

The application has been rejected, however, due to a number of concerns, including concerns about the character of the area, the possibility of crime and the lack of storage for rubbish.

The decision notice stated: “The proposed change of use fails to positively enhance the appearance of the site and would be detrimental to the character and appearance of the area.

"In addition, the proposal also fails in design terms to minimise crime and antisocial behaviour.

"There is no refuse storage for the proposed retail unit and no consideration for parking for customers, or the loading and unloading of daily delivery vehicles on a highway that already has parking restrictions.

"Furthermore, there is no consideration for surface water drainage onto the highway which is a highway safety issue.