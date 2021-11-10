Plans for new flats development in Peterborough submitted

How the proposed flats could look.

The site that has been identified by Tameer Homes Ltd is currently a vacant brownfield site, located at the junction of Marholm Road, just off Lincoln Road in Walton.

It was previously used as a footpath flyover for Lincoln Road and is surrounded by existing houses and is close to Cherry Blossom Care Home.

The proposed plans are for ten one-bedroom flats, with each having its own parking space, in addition to additional internal space and off street parking.

A noise assessment for the 2.5 storey tall building has proposed that a number of the units be fitted with acoustic double glazing to satisfy necessary noise requirements.

The proposals state: “- the proposal will help to build a strong responsive and competitive economy by providing housing within the Regional Centre, Peterborough.

“This will contribute to housing targets and provide houses that are conveniently located for shops, employment and leisure activities, close to both a railway station and excellent road links to the rest of the country. In short, it comprises the right type of housing, in the right place at the right time.”

The plans will now be considered by Peterborough City Council planning officers.