Plans have been put forward to convert former offices belonging to the Road Haulage Association in Peterborough into flats.

A change of use application has been submitted by Silverwood Property Holdings Limited to turn Roadway House on Bretton Way into 21 one-bedroom self-contained apartments.

The application is only for prior approval for such as scheme at this stage but drawings indicate that 13 flats- with an area of between 38 and 46 square metres have been planned on the ground floor with a further eight on the first floor between 38 and 44 square metres.

There is already a large car park at the site and a cycle storage facility would be added to the rear.