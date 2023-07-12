Plans for former Road Haulage Association offices in Bretton to become flats
Plans have been put forward to convert former offices belonging to the Road Haulage Association in Peterborough into flats.
A change of use application has been submitted by Silverwood Property Holdings Limited to turn Roadway House on Bretton Way into 21 one-bedroom self-contained apartments.
The application is only for prior approval for such as scheme at this stage but drawings indicate that 13 flats- with an area of between 38 and 46 square metres have been planned on the ground floor with a further eight on the first floor between 38 and 44 square metres.
There is already a large car park at the site and a cycle storage facility would be added to the rear.
The application will now be reviewed by planning officers and can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/00886/PRIOR.