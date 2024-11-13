Plans for former fishing tackle shop in Peterborough to become cafe
Plans have been submitted to convert a former fishing tackle shop into a restaurant/cafe.
The plans concern Webbs Fishing Cabin on 196 Newark Avenue in Dogsthorpe.
The shop is currently vacant but an application has been submitted to change the use of shop to Class E, restaurant/cafe use by applicants M A Iqbal Architecture.
Plans show that the existing retail area would be converted into a seating area and kitchen area.
No other details about the project have been revealed at this stage.
The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/01471/CLP.