Plans for former Barclays Bank in Peterborough to become community church withdrawn
Plans to turn a former Barclays Bank in Peterborough into a community church have been withdrawn.
The branch at 114 - 116 High Street Fletton closed in August 2022 and the building has been vacant since.
Plans were submitted to convert the building into a place of worship and community centre.
The application stated: “Planning permission is required for change of use to bring the above under used property to be used as place of worship and Community Centre for new communities which have recently settled in Peterborough.
"The group’s ambition is to have their own place of worship, establish centre for education, preaching, religious and cultural activities. Whilst maintaining their identity, coordinate and co-operate with other groups and faiths towards peaceful co-existence and better inter – community communication and relationship.”
The Peterborough Telegraph contacted the applicant- Mr G Donald- but were told that he was unable to offer disclose any about the project.
The application further stated that the centre would provide free training to people from the community on topics such as how to prepare a CV, preparing for interviews and building self-esteem.
Proposals also included an internal conversion to provide conference rooms, counselling rooms, call centres and training rooms.
There would have been 12 car parking spaces, 12 bicycle spaces and three disabled parking spaces with the opening hours being between 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm on Sunday and 6pm to 9:30pm on Tuesday.
Plans can still be submitted at a later date.