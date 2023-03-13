Plans to build eight new one-bedroom flats in New England have been rejected.

The plans would have seen eight new flats built on what is currently an overgrown area that was formerly the extended rear gardens on numbers 19 and 29 Crown Street.

Number 19 Crown Street would have also been demolished as part of the plans.

19-29 Crown Street.

The application included four ground floor and four first floor flats with 9m deep garden. 11 parking spaces and a secure cycle facility would have been provided.

The application stated: “With the way that society has evolved the need to have such a large garden to cultivate vegetables and fruit has long since passed.

“In this case, the owner realised this and foreshortened the gardens with a view to developing.

“Looking at the information on the city council planning portal for this there is a history associated with the site with various schemes and appeals.

A view of the site from above.

“My client is the owner of the land has asked that an outline planning application is made to explore the possibility of erecting eight flats to the rear with the requisite access, parking, cycle storage areas and bin arrangements.”

The application was rejected, however, due to concerns about noise and vehicular access.

The decision notice stated: “The proposal would result in vehicles using an access that would run adjacent the gardens The vehicle comings and goings would significantly impact the existing quiet character of the surrounding area.