Three previous schemes for new homes have been rejected for the site in Glinton.

Plans have been submitted to create 95 new homes close to the village of Glinton.

Larkfleet Group is behind the proposals for the 7.33 hectare site on the southern edge of the village, comprising of two fields separated by a track that provides private access to Clare Lodge from Lincoln Road.

The site, just off Lincoln Road, has been the subject of three previous applications for new homes in the past, both of which were rejected.

A proposed look of the new development in Glinton.

Another scheme put forward by Larkfleet for up to 78 homes was dismissed following an appeal in 2019 and two previous schemes for 34 and 25 affordable homes were refused in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Reasons for refusal included vulnerability to crime, insufficient visitor parking, lack of public open space, highway safety and the site’s location outside of the village envelope.

The new plans would see 30% of the new homes designated as affordable housing as well as 4.16 hectares of open space, a children’s play area, allotments and tree planting.

The outline planning application states that it is anticipated that the full planning application will be submitted by late 2024.

Councillors Peter Hiller and Neil Boyce.

The application states that the aim is to “create a development which responds to the existing village character and provides an appropriate transition to the open countryside, provide an appropriate mix of new housing, increasing availability, variety and choice in line with local requirements and enhance the ecological value of the site through new habitats and areas for wildlife."

Glinton and Castor ward councillor have expressed their objections to the plans, however, citing concerns about the oversubscription of the village and its proposed location.

A joint statement from Cllr Hiller and Boyce said: “This particular site has been applied to development twice before with various amounts of housing and both of these have been refused by the local planning authority.

“We consider that the site is inappropriate for development given that it is situated outside of the village envelope and the land status is open countryside.

“Glinton village is very badly congested at school departure and arrival times. This development would do nothing but exacerbate that current problem, coupled with an oversubscription of the doctors surgery and if not an oversubscription but very close to it for the local schools, primary and secondary.

“In previous consultations and applications, there was an overwhelming rejection of the schemes."

To view the application, visit Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/01150/OUT.