Plans to create 26 new affordable homes in Stanground have been approved by the city council.

In August 2021, plans were submitted by Barmarch Ltd on behalf of Cross Keys Homes to demolish the existing buildings at 67 South Street and replace them with the homes.

The buildings that will now be torn down include the former Sheltons of Peterborough angling store and several warehouse units behind.

The current site on South street, Stanground.

The council’s conservation officer did state that Sheltons building should be considered a non-designated heritage asset as it “tells the story of historical land uses in Stanground and is of sufficient quality and townscape interest to be considered for retention within the scheme.

The application, however, argued that the building- which was built between 1958 and 1969- was not of ‘exceptional' quality and only had an average quality and design, offering little in the way of architectural accomplishment or merit.”

The application also asked planning officers to weigh its heritage against the opportunity to enhance the site’s contribution to the streetscene and area; stating; “this would be achieved through the removal of this incongruous and redundant commercial unit, and its detracting tarmacked frontage, which would in turn allow the opportunity to provide for the proposed 26 new affordable housing units to meet local needs.”

The houses themselves will consist of eight three-bedroom homes, four two-bedroom homes, four two-bedroom flats, ten two-bedroom flats and four one-bedroom flats.

How the development is expected to look once completed.

There are also provisions for 54 parking spaces, a new internal access road, 361 square metres of new public space and the planting of three new trees.

