Plans for 12 new flats in Peterborough conservation area rejected

Plans for the new development in New England have been refused.
By Ben Jones
Published 6th Oct 2023, 00:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 01:01 BST
Plans for 12 new flats in a conservation area in Peterborough have been refused.

An application was made by Miss Gulsum Mankir to create the new development on vacant land at 1A Brassey Close, New England, located to the rear of the former Great Northern Railway workers cottages.

The conservation area is in place to protect the two linear terraces of 59 identical cottages made from yellow stone brick by the Great Northern Railway in the mid 19th century (from 1852 onwards).

Former Great Northern Railway worker cottages.Former Great Northern Railway worker cottages.
Former Great Northern Railway worker cottages.
The rectangular piece of land, measuring around 1929 square metres, previously housed cottages similar to those around it but these have since been demolished.

The site was also previously used by the British Red Cross Society.

The plans were for a building three storeys high, consisting on nine one bed flats and three two bed flats.

18 cycle parking spaces and 15 car parking bays would also have been provided.

A view of the site on Lincoln Road.A view of the site on Lincoln Road.
A view of the site on Lincoln Road.

Planners refused the proposal, however, citing privacy concerns.

The decision notice stated: “There are a number of units that would be adversely impacted in terms of overshadowing and a sense of enclosure by virtue of their proximity to the proposed 2m high acoustic fence.

"The first and second floor windows to the northern most apartments would sit only approx. 5.8m from the boundary of the rear gardens of the properties fronting Lincoln Road to the east.

"It is considered that there would be a material adverse overlooking impact of the private external amenity spaces at the rear.”

Planners also raised concerns that the proposed building did not have a “positive relationship” with the nearby heritage assets and by consequence considered detrimental to the conservation area.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal under reference 23/00778/REM.

