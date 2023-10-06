Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for 12 new flats in a conservation area in Peterborough have been refused.

An application was made by Miss Gulsum Mankir to create the new development on vacant land at 1A Brassey Close, New England, located to the rear of the former Great Northern Railway workers cottages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conservation area is in place to protect the two linear terraces of 59 identical cottages made from yellow stone brick by the Great Northern Railway in the mid 19th century (from 1852 onwards).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Great Northern Railway worker cottages.

The rectangular piece of land, measuring around 1929 square metres, previously housed cottages similar to those around it but these have since been demolished.

The site was also previously used by the British Red Cross Society.

The plans were for a building three storeys high, consisting on nine one bed flats and three two bed flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 cycle parking spaces and 15 car parking bays would also have been provided.

A view of the site on Lincoln Road.

Planners refused the proposal, however, citing privacy concerns.

The decision notice stated: “There are a number of units that would be adversely impacted in terms of overshadowing and a sense of enclosure by virtue of their proximity to the proposed 2m high acoustic fence.

"The first and second floor windows to the northern most apartments would sit only approx. 5.8m from the boundary of the rear gardens of the properties fronting Lincoln Road to the east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is considered that there would be a material adverse overlooking impact of the private external amenity spaces at the rear.”

Planners also raised concerns that the proposed building did not have a “positive relationship” with the nearby heritage assets and by consequence considered detrimental to the conservation area.