Plans approved for Wendy’s drive-thru in Hampton, Peterborough

Drive thru will be second Wendy’s in the city

Plans for a new drive-thru Wendy’s restaurant in Peterborough have taken a big step forward.

Peterborough City Council has approved proposals to construct a road around the unit at Cygnet Park, Hampton, to facilicate a drive-thru.

Once the restaurant opens, it will become the second Wendy’s in the city after the opening of a drive-thru at Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue last October.

Plans were put forward earlier this year to convert the former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant in Cygnet Park into a Wendy’s eatery following its closure in 2023.

The creation of the new drive-thru access will mean the loss of five car parking spaces, leaving 155 spaces in total.

Franchise operator Blank Table’s chief executive, Carl Morris, previously told the Peterborough Telegraph that the business had a growth plan that involved creating jobs for up to 1,500 staff in East Anglia over the next three or four years, with a head office in Peterborough.

Mr Morris said: “Wendy’s has a great unique selling point where quality is our recipe and our food is very fresh.”

Within four months of the Cygnet Park drive-thru’s approval, Mr Morris must submit a scheme for soft landscaping of the site, which must be approved by the planning committee.

The Wendy’s restaurant opening hours will be as follows:

Monday – 7am until 10pm

Tuesday – 7am until 8pm

Wednesday – 10.30am until 10pm

Thursday – 7am until 10pm

Friday – 7am until 10pm

Saturday – 7am until 10pm

Sunday – 7am until 10pm