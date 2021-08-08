Planning applications for two children’s homes in Peterborough rejected

The property at Crowhurst, Werrington.

Both applications were made by Willow Care and Support Children’s home and were for properties at 17 Crowhurst, Werrington and 10 Doggington Drive, Longthorpe.

This would involve changing the properties from C2 planning use class (residential accommodation) to C3b (those living together as a single household and receiving care).

Both also state that the listed property would be providing care for up to two young people between the age of 10 and 18 to live an independently as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were plans for six staff, not living at the property but working in shift patterns, with the facility operating 24 hours a day and two care staff present at night.

Both applications were rejected on these grounds though.

In their decision, planners said: “The proposed arrangement will involve staff attending on a rota basis to provide supervisory care to the child residents.

“The staff themselves will not be residents of the property. It is considered that children cannot form a household themselves without the presence of a care-giver and a children’s

care home may not fall within class C3 unless a care-giver is a resident.

“The information submitted has failed to demonstrate that the building would be within Class C3 use as defined within the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987.