Oundle Road received 18 noise complaints - 1 was due to an alarm, 3 were due to loud people, 4 were due to loud vehicles and 10 were due to loud music.

Peterborough's noisiest streets with more than 100 complaints made to city council in 2022

New data reveals that two people were taken to court over noise complaints last year

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago

Here is a list of the top noisiest streets in Peterborough unhappy neighbours complained about in 2022.

The Peterborough Telegraph submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to Peterborough City Council to ask which streets had received the most noise complaints in the city last year.

The city council revealed Oundle Road had the most noise complaints made against it – with 18 submitted to the environmental health department between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.

All Saints Road, Back Lane, Goodacre, Lime Square Estate, Manor Drive and Windsor Drive were the top streets which received enforcement actions.

Click through the list to see the most notoriously noisy streets in the city with 119 complaints made against them in total – photographs are for illustrative purposes only:

1. Lincoln Road

Lincoln Road received 14 complaints - 1 was a loud alarm, 2 were due to noisy vehicles, 2 were due to DIY, 1 was due to a party, 5 were due to loud music and 3 were due to loud dogs barking.

2. Balintore Rise

Balintore Rise, in Orton Southgate, received 11 complaints in total - 10 were due to a noisy alarm and one was down to noisy music.

3. Central Park

Central Park received 11 noise complaints in total - all of which were down to loud music.

4. Hammond Drive.jpg

Hammonds Drive received 11complaints in total - 10 of which were due to loud music and 1 was due to a barking dog.

