Peterborough's noisiest streets with more than 100 complaints made to city council in 2022
New data reveals that two people were taken to court over noise complaints last year
Here is a list of the top noisiest streets in Peterborough unhappy neighbours complained about in 2022.
The Peterborough Telegraph submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to Peterborough City Council to ask which streets had received the most noise complaints in the city last year.
The city council revealed Oundle Road had the most noise complaints made against it – with 18 submitted to the environmental health department between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.
All Saints Road, Back Lane, Goodacre, Lime Square Estate, Manor Drive and Windsor Drive were the top streets which received enforcement actions.
Click through the list to see the most notoriously noisy streets in the city with 119 complaints made against them in total – photographs are for illustrative purposes only: