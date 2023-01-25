New data reveals that two people were taken to court over noise complaints last year

Here is a list of the top noisiest streets in Peterborough unhappy neighbours complained about in 2022.

The Peterborough Telegraph submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to Peterborough City Council to ask which streets had received the most noise complaints in the city last year.

The city council revealed Oundle Road had the most noise complaints made against it – with 18 submitted to the environmental health department between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.

All Saints Road, Back Lane, Goodacre, Lime Square Estate, Manor Drive and Windsor Drive were the top streets which received enforcement actions.

Click through the list to see the most notoriously noisy streets in the city with 119 complaints made against them in total – photographs are for illustrative purposes only:

1 . Lincoln Road Lincoln Road received 14 complaints - 1 was a loud alarm, 2 were due to noisy vehicles, 2 were due to DIY, 1 was due to a party, 5 were due to loud music and 3 were due to loud dogs barking. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Balintore Rise Balintore Rise, in Orton Southgate, received 11 complaints in total - 10 were due to a noisy alarm and one was down to noisy music. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Central Park Central Park received 11 noise complaints in total - all of which were down to loud music. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4 . Hammond Drive.jpg Hammonds Drive received 11complaints in total - 10 of which were due to loud music and 1 was due to a barking dog. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales