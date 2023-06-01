A Peterborough woman has been left dismayed after being asked to pay £2000 upfront to move a lamppost just a few inches from the wall of her house.

Carmen Murray, of Orton Avenue in Woodston, made the discovery after successfully winning a government grant to help her install external wall insulation to help heat her home.

When it came to getting it installed, however, contractors quickly stated that carrying out the work would be impossible due to the close proximity of the lamppost, around six and a half inches from the wall.

Carmen Murray with the lamppost beside her house.

Unsure of what to do, Carmen contacted Peterborough City Council only to be told that moving the lamppost would cost her an initial £2000, which had to be paid upfront, plus the possibility of having to pay out a further £2500 to the relevant power supplier to carry facilitate the move.

Carmen said: “It’s ridiculous. The grants are designed to help people who are struggling and need to heat their homes. It’s a nightmare, I don’t want to lose my grant but I don’t know what I can do or where I am supposed to find £2000 upfront from.

"It’s frustrating because it feels like the council is unwilling to meet me halfway, the whole point of this money is to help people and I’m being denied it.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “Unfortunately the costs of moving a street column can be expensive, depending on the extent of the work.

"Whilst we will always look to help residents where possible, we also have to work within our own budgets and prioritise funding for projects.