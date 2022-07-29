The count at the Peterborough council elections in 2022.

Peterborough residents have been invited to give their opinions on a proposal to switch to all out council elections every four years.

It has been proposed to switch to all out elections, similar to the process for which MPs are elected, rather than the current system where in a four year cycle- the first year sees 18 councillors elected, the second 20 and the third 22, followed by a fallow year.

The move comes following a recommendation made by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) during an external review of the council’s finance and governance last year. They recommended moving to “all out” elections to encourage stable decision making and help tackle long-term challenges.

Supporters have suggested it would bring more stability and be more cost-effective, while critics have suggested that it would give one side unchallenged power for four years and also make it tougher for smaller parties to stand enough candidates.

The consultation process has now been opened up to the public this week and will run until Monday September 19.

If approved, the change would take effect from either 2023 or 2024.

Matt Gladstone, Chief Executive for Peterborough City Council, said: “As a forward-thinking authority we will consider any option which could lead to us developing more strategic long-term decisions. Having been recommended to consider all-out elections by the DLUHC, we think it is only right to ask the electorate for their views.

“We would urge everyone to please take part in the consultation. It will only take a few minutes of your time but your views will be vitally important in helping us make a key decision regarding the council’s future governance.”

Further information about the consultation is available on the Peterborough City Council website where you can also access the online form at http://www.peterborough.gov.uk/election-consultation.