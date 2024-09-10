The licence of the premises was also reviewed in 2022 after illicit cigarettes were found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough off-licence has had its licence revoked after breaking a number of its conditions.

Lara International Drinks, on 415 Lincoln Road, had its licence reviewed at the request of Cambridgeshire Police after both the police and council found evidence of the sale of alcoholic drinks (beers, ciders and perrys) above 5.5% ABV as well as a lack of signage indicating that single cans and bottles of alcohol cannot be sold could not be sold on the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The licence holder Ms Hezha Zrari did not attend the meeting and did not send a representative.

LARA International Drinks on Lincoln Road.

In it’s meeting on Monday (September 9), the council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee voted to revoke the licence of the premises.

The committee stated: “The Sub-Committee considered that the operating schedule was not being adhered to and that there had been multiple breaches of conditions attached to the licence. It had been clear the premises licence holder had not taken seriously, the responsibilities that came with holding a premises licence.

The Sub-Committee did not believe that anything less than revocation was appropriate in this case. Therefore, the decision was to revoke the licence in its entirety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June 2022, Cambridgeshire Constabulary applied to review the premises licence- held by a previous licensee- following a visit in which illicit cigarettes were seized.

The committee made the decision to revoke the premises licence but legal advice at the time was that this review was invalidated due to an application for the business to be taken over.