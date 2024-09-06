The licence of the premises was also reviewed in 2022 after illicit cigarettes were found.

A Peterborough off-licence is to have its operating licence reviewed over the sale high strength beers, ciders and perrys.

The licence of Lara International Drinks, on 415 Lincoln Road, prohibits the sale of alcohol over 5.5% ABV, however, police and council officers have submitted a request for a review after finding evidence of such activity.

Documents state the both body’s provided the premises with both words of advice and written warnings.

Lara (International Drinks) store on Lincoln Road.

Their submissions also state that there was no signage in the shop stating that single cans and bottles of alcohol could not be sold.

In June 2022, Cambridgeshire Constabulary applied to review the premises licence- held by a previous licensee- following a visit in which illicit cigarettes were seized.

The Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee made the decision to revoke the premises licence but legal advice at the time was that this review was invalidated due to an application for the business to be taken over.

The submission states: “The LARA premises is located within the North ward area of Peterborough and falls within the Cumulative Impact Policy area in relation to sales of alcohol. For a number of years it has been recognised that there is a problem with street drinking and associated anti-social behaviour along with other community safety concerns relating to drug dealing and use.

“Any form of criminal activity and persistent premises licence breaches cannot be condoned by responsible authorities.

"It is on this basis that the Safer Communities Service supports the Constabulary's application for a review of the premises licence for LARA. This is in the interest of community safety due to the licence holders not upholding the licensing objectives of 'the prevention of crime and disorder.’

The meeting to decide the licence review will take place on Monday (September 9, 2pm) by the city’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee.