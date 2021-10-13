Peterborough MP calls for action on drug taking and aggressive begging on the city’s streets

Library image: Rough sleepers mess in Long Causeway. Peterborough's MP says aggressive begging has been associated with some rough sleepers in Lincoln Road.

Mr Bristow raised his concerns after holding meetings with business owners along Lincoln Road, who raised a number of concerns about rough sleepers; including drug taking, aggressive begging, drinking and anti-social behaviour.

He has now called on the council and the police and work together to address these concerns.

In an open letter, he said: “I recently met business owners along Lincoln Road who are concerned about rough sleepers. I have heard first-hand reports of drug taking, aggressive begging, street drinking and anti-social behaviour.

“Specifically, a number of individuals have been sleeping rough outside the Sue Ryder shop and the ‘Blue Shop’ (Peterborough Food & Wine) amongst others.

“There have been reports of drug taking (including heroin) and human faeces have been found outside shops and down alley ways. Aggressive begging is putting off shoppers and people visiting restaurants and hospitality.

“As I am sure you can appreciate, this activity is causing significant concern for businesses, shoppers and local residents.

“It is clear that appropriate enforcement is needed, along with support for the individual rough sleepers.