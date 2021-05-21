Peterborough Liberal Democrat leader re-elected

Cllr Nick Sandford will remain as head of the authority’s third largest party following Wednesday night’s AGM.

Cllr Christian Hogg was chosen as deputy leader and interim press officer, while Cllr Terri Haynes was selected as group secretary and Cllr Andy Bond as group chair and whip.

The Lib Dems had a disappointing local elections, losing one seat, which left them with eight councillors out of 60 at the Town Hall.

Cllr Nick Sandford

Cllr Sandford has been leader of the Lib Dems for the past 16 years having first been elected as a councillor in 1996.