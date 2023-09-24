News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough hotel plans new extension to provide additional guest rooms

Ten additional rooms would be provided with the extension.
By Ben Jones
Published 24th Sep 2023, 23:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 00:03 BST
An application has been made to extend a Peterborough hotel to add an additional ten guest rooms.

The Pearl Hotel, adjoined to Moroccan-Turkish restaurant Tavan at 77 Lincoln Road- has stated that it can no longer meet demand at its current size.

Plans are for a single storey side extension to the side of the hotel. A similar scheme was approved in 2018 but not implemented and therefore planning permission has elapsed.

The Pearl Hotel on Lincoln Road.The Pearl Hotel on Lincoln Road.
The proposed extension would be accessed from the existing first floor lobby leading into a central corridor.

At present, the hotel offers 18 guest suites.

The application states: “77 Lincoln road is a long established restaurant and hotel. The business has gone from strength to strength over the years and as indicated from its planning history it has adapted and expanded to serve its increasing clientele as well as the local community.

"The business has seen significant growth to the point where it can no longer meet demand.

"Rising demand has meant rooms are often booked several months in advance which has also helped to create a thriving restaurant on the ground floor which serves both hotel guests and the general public.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/01182/FUL.

