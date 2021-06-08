Peterborough fountains cost £280k in 12 years

The water feature was the centrepiece of a £12 million project to redevelop the square, with the jets switched on for the first time on June 2, 2010.

Along with the fountains, the scheme also saw the square re-paved and the old, unpopular Norwich Union office block demolished.

The money for the works came from a grant, meaning the city council did not have to make a financial contribution.

The fountains in Cathedral Square

However, running the fountains has cost the authority £280,868 from the 2010/11 financial year up to May 20, 2021.

This includes maintenance costs of at least £81,000 over the period.

In 2020/21, there was an increase in expenditure because a number of replacements were made, including for pumps and UV lamps, as well as “electrical remedies” and new lighting.

Other repairs in previous years include the fountains being fully cleaned and the tanks and system disinfected, along with light repairs and servicing costs.

The fountains have caused a great deal of debate over the years.

They were introduced under the council leadership of John Peach, who told the Peterborough Telegraph in a 10 year anniversary piece that without the redevelopment, a number of large firms would not have invested in the city.