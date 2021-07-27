Peterborough councillor hits back at claims he is ‘picking on rural communities’ over anti-hunting motion

Cllr Ansar Ali.

Cllr Ansar Ali has put forward a motion for Wednesday’s (July 28) full council meeting that, if approved, will call on the authority to outline its opposition to the annual Festival of Hunting being held in the city.

The motion also states: “This council believes that Peterborough is no longer a suitable place to host the Festival of Hunting.

“This council resolves to ask the leader of the council to write to the chairman of the East of England Agricultural Society to request that it does not host the Festival of Hunting at the East of England Showground in future.”

New Year's Day 2020 Fitzwilliam Hunt at Wansford.

In response to this, the Countryside Alliance has heavily criticised Cllr Ali; accusing him of ‘picking on rural communities’ and of wasting vital council time.

Read the allegations in full:

Cllr Ali has now hit back at those claims and insists that he has the utmost respect for all of the communities in the city and that he believes hunting is not something that should be celebrated.

He said: “It is absurd to suggest that I am picking on rural communities. I have the utmost respect for all of the diverse communities in and around the city.

“I believe that hunting is an out-dated practice that shouldn’t be celebrated. It is a cruel sport and I detest any form of cruelty whether that be to humans, animals or anything.

“I feel strongly that we should look after everything in creation. I think it is sad that it is still celebrated in this day and age.

“The Countryside Alliance mentioned the history of the event but we have seen in the 21st century a reevaluation of many traditions that are not appropriate to be celebrated in this day and age.

“I am very passionate when talking on this issue and I will speak further on it in the council chamber.”