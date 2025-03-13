Peterborough councillor helps residents dispose of over 10 tonnes of waste

Bulky waste collection was offered for free.

Residents in Paston and Walton have been helped to throw away over ten tonnes of waste thanks to a specially arranged event.

The free bulky waste collection was organised by Patson and Walton ward councillor Alex Rafiq, with the help of his Community Leadership (CLF) funding.

Over the course of four hours on Saturday morning, hundreds of residents were given the opportunity to dispose of their waste.

Bulky waste collection in Paston.

In just the first two hours in Chadburn, over six tonnes of waste was collected and in total, 7.9 tonnes of general waste and over two tonnes of white goods and metals were disposed of.

Bulky waste collection is arranged by Peterborough City Council but is only available between 9am and 5pm and costs £30 for List A times (such as fridges, freezers, microwaves, beds and sofas).

Cllr Rafiq said: “The bulky waste collection was a massive success with hundreds of residents bringing thousands of items.

“Thank you to my fellow ward Cllr Asif Shaheed, Melissa Bolke from PE4 Wombles for litter picking the mess around the vehicles and stewarding, Sarah Towler from PCC Recycling education assistant, former ward councillor Cllr Nick Sandford and The Van Man Dwayne and his brother, who were all absolutely immense on the day.

Bulky waste collection in Paston.

"Aragon’s staff were amazing, the work they do is incredible and they are very skilful. I’m sure playing Tetris must be part of the training as the way they made it all fit is mind blowing!

"Thank you also to all the local residents that stayed and help load stuff into the lorries.

“We will work together to make sure we can do this one or two times a year at least.