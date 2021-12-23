Peterborough council announces opening times over Christmas period

Peterborough City Council

Residents can contact the council’s customer call centre for general enquiries, but the centre will only be open on certain dates / times - for opening times for Peterborough’s call centre visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/contact-us The following key council services will continue to operate on certain dates / times:

Household Recycling Centre

The Household Recycling Centre will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day, and will close at 12pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. For more information visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/rubbish-and-recycling/household-recycling-centre

Libraries

For opening times for libraries in Peterborough click visit https://cityculturepeterborough.org.uk/libraries-archives-bipc

Registration Offices

For opening hours and contact information for Peterborough’s registration office click visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/births-deaths-and-ceremonies/peterborough-register-office

Refuse and Recycling collections

As Christmas falls on a weekend this year, there will be no changes to refuse and recycling collections in Peterborough.