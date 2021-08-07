Peterborough convenience store could lose licence after illegally imported cigarettes and cash seized in raid

Illegally imported cigarettes seized.

An application to review the store’s licence has been made by Cambridgeshire Police after its officers carried out a warrant at London Road Late Stores (London Rd Food & Wine Store) at 64 London Road on July 12.

During the raid, four men were arrested in connection with money laundering and tax evasion and six vehicles, including two vans loaded with suspected illegally imported cigarettes, were seized along with around £12,000 in cash, 230,520 cigarettes and 24 kilos of tobacco.

The application to review the licence has been made on the grounds of preventing crime and disorder and public safety.

In the application, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Tobacco products require a UK English language warning statement on the front of packets of cigarettes and pouches of hand rolling tobacco. They also require a picture warning on the rear of packets of cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco.

“The cigarettes seized do not have the correct labelling - although some may have the health warning on - they are not in English.

“It is unlikely that these foreign labelled cigarettes would pass the reduced ignition propensity test where all cigarettes are to be self-extinguishing thereby reducing the risk of fire if left unattended. This is where you light a cigarette and if left to burn in an ashtray it would hit the

first speed bump and go out (there are three in a cigarette) as these are foreign cigarettes they would burn all the way to the end and potentially cause a house fire if left.

“The majority of the hand rolling tobacco will be counterfeit as they look too small (Trade Marks offence). The cigarettes/tobacco will be either brands not legitimate for retail in the UK / Counterfeit or genuine non-UK duty paid.

“Cambridgeshire Constabulary as a responsible authority recommends revocation due to the seriousness of the illicit trade & criminal activity identified by the attending officers.

“This is supported by guidance issued under section 182 of the Licensing Act 2003

“11.26 There is a certain criminal activity that may arise in connection with licensed premises, which the Secretary of State considers should be treated particularly seriously.

“11.27 confirms the following;

- for employing a person who is disqualified from that work by reason of their

immigration status in the UK;

“- for the sale of smuggled tobacco and alcohol.