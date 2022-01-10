Peterborough City Council signs up to ‘Climate Commitment’ to become a net zero carbon city by 2030

Cathedral Sqaure in Peterborough.

The city council has joined many other local businesses and has issued a plea for others to do the same.

The council’s support for the group is part of efforts being made by the administration to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the natural environment by becoming a net zero carbon organisation by 2030.

The Peterborough Climate Commitment is a largescale movement aimed at uniting organisations across the city to take urgent action to help Peterborough become a net zero carbon city by 2030.

This includes regular monitoring of their processes and taking continuous action to become more sustainable by reducing emissions and their use of resources, as well as improving the natural environment.

The council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and recently set a new target to increase the amount of tree canopy coverage on its land from 22 percent to 25 percent by 2035.

The authority also produces an annual carbon management action plan which details its carbon emissions from the previous year and the activities it will commit to over the coming years to reduce these.

Cllr Nigel Simons, cabinet member for waste, street scene and the environment, said: “As a council, we are determined to become net zero carbon by 2030 and have made huge strides towards this.