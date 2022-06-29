A planning application has been approved for 80 assisted living homes for older people in Hampton.
The four-storey building will be built undeveloped land to the north of Silver Hill which lies within the Hampton urban extension area.
The proposal is for a T-shaped, single building, of 32 one-bed and 48 two-bed apartments.
Speaking at the Planning and Environmental Protection Committee meeting (28 June), case officer Mike Osbourn said: “The site itself is relatively square in shape, on three sides, but curves around the bund/slope located between it and the adjacent Serpentine Green shopping centre at the rear.
“Residential dwellings surround the application site to the west, south-west and south-east.
“There is also a police station, church, and convenience store on the land parcel to the south and the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre lies to the north/north-east."
The ground floor communal facilities will include a lounge, bistro, wellbeing room, treatment room, hair and beauty salon, reception, office and staff space.
The eastern wing of the building would be four-storeys in height, while the western wing would be three-and-a-half storeys, dropping down to two-and-a-half storeys.
Vehicle access is planned from Eagle Way and Silver Hill, with a separate in and out one-way arrangement.
A total of 45 parking spaces are proposed in front of the buildings, including four accessible spaces and a ‘drop-off’ point close to the building entrance.
A garden area would be located to the rear of the buildings.
The proposal is for a 100% affordable housing scheme, comprising a mixed tenure scheme of 60% shared ownership and 40% affordable rented units.