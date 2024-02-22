Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car showroom in Peterborough could be converted into a new restaurant and takeaway.

Plans have been submitted by RA Investments Ltd to concert the current More Cars Ltd showroom on Padholme Road in Fengate.

The premises closed in the last few months and is listed for on the market by Savills.

Under new plans, the existing site, which is home to a car showroom and an MOT centre would be divided in half by a fence, leaving the MOT centre workshop as it is.

The application states that the unit would serve hot and cold food, serving food that can be taken away or eaten at the site. A total of 20 seats inside would be provided.

The conversion is set to create ten jobs, two fill time and eight part-time.

The application states: “The proposal seeks to provide flexibility to the operation to allow a higher level of takeaway, whilst retaining a restaurant seating for those wishing to dine in.

"The area could accommodate up to 20 people internally with a array of seating layouts could be achieved easily.

“This allows customers to dine in, or takeaway, at the customers choice through the introduction of a strong recognized brand it will help strengthen the retail offer in this location and offer more choice to the local area of Fengate.

“The vacant unit providing space for a new takeaway use with a site of a contained unit and parking who might not have otherwise taken such a large unit elsewhere. The proposal will bring an active, complimentary use to the wider business area.”