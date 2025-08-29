Part of Peterborough office block set to be converted into nursery

By Ben Jones
Published 29th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 02:08 BST
Plans have been put forward to convert office space in Olympus House in Peterborough into a nursery.

An application has been submitted for a certificate of lawfulness to convert part of the ground floor of the building on Staniland Way, Werrington into a non-residential day nursery.

The nursery would have five dedicated car parking spaces as well as a large indoor space and garden.

The applicant is seeking clarification that planning permission is not required for the development as it is already permitted in the class E planning use that the building already has.

To view the application, see Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 25/00724/CLP.

