Part of Peterborough office block set to be converted into nursery
An application has been submitted for a certificate of lawfulness to convert part of the ground floor of the building on Staniland Way, Werrington into a non-residential day nursery.
The nursery would have five dedicated car parking spaces as well as a large indoor space and garden.
The applicant is seeking clarification that planning permission is not required for the development as it is already permitted in the class E planning use that the building already has.
To view the application, see Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 25/00724/CLP.