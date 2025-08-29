Part of Peterborough office block set to be converted into nursery

Plans have been put forward to convert office space in Olympus House in Peterborough into a nursery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application has been submitted for a certificate of lawfulness to convert part of the ground floor of the building on Staniland Way, Werrington into a non-residential day nursery.

The nursery would have five dedicated car parking spaces as well as a large indoor space and garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant is seeking clarification that planning permission is not required for the development as it is already permitted in the class E planning use that the building already has.

To view the application, see Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 25/00724/CLP.