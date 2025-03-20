Panel chair slams Peterborough councillors for ‘disappointing and politically-driven’ behaviour in budget meeting

Panel chair says ‘We thought it was quite extraordinary to have as many apologies for absence in one of the key council meetings of the year’

The chair of Peterborough City Council’s Independent and Assurance Improvement Panel has slammed councillors for their behaviour during the budget meeting in February.

A report from the panel, which provides their view of the city council’s improvement plan progress, was presented to full council at a meeting on March 19.

While the report noted that members and officers continue to work “extremely hard” collectively on issues, it highlighted the “disappointing” behaviour during full council’s budget setting process, which saw 18 councillors vote against the proposal with 11 abstentions.

The budget meeting took place last month

This is despite a Financial Sustainability Working Group (FSWG) made up of cross-party members working on and preparing the budget throughout the year.

Addressing full council on March 19, Eleanor Kelly, chair of the improvement panel, said: “The work that you do collegiately and collectively in FSWG is both exemplary and extremely important.

“You can’t let that collegiate work fall apart for political reasons once you come into the council chamber. It’s much too important for the people of Peterborough.”

She added: “It was the panel’s view that it was poor for the vote on the budget to be as tight as it was. We thought it was quite extraordinary to have as many apologies for absence in one of the key council meetings of the year.

“We noted that a number of things that were said in the council chamber were inaccurate. Whether they were deliberately inaccurate or the person was just wrong was really not helpful.

“It was really disappointing to see that the behaviour had gone back into what appeared to be politically-driven behaviour, rather than a reflection that all of the hard work that had gone in across all of the groups through FSWG on that budget then did not result in a clear and decisive decision by the council that this was the budget that was necessary.

“We actually know that you are all so much better than that. There’s an awful lot of councils across the country that could look at what Peterborough do at their FSWG and the work that they do on the budget. And the way that you work together in a council that is in no overall control and be applauded for it.

“They wouldn’t be applauded when they look at the result [of the budget vote]: 21 [for], 18 [against], 11 [abstentions] and nine absences on that one particular night. I don’t think that night is representative of you as a chamber and what it is that you’re all trying to achieve.”

Chief executive of the council, Matthew Gladstone, added: “You don’t have to agree on everything, but at the end of the day you have a legal duty to set a budget. For whatever reason we seemed to have a problem on that night around agreeing to that.

“I just think let’s move on, focus on the issues in the report and build on the good work going on, and remember you are in the public spotlight here.”

Ms Kelly said: “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. Do not be in FSWG, having access to all of that information and doing all of that work during the course of the year, and then letting the council down at the end.”

The panel’s report stated that the onus for repairing trust between political groups is with the group leaders that voted against the budget. Leader of the Liberal Democrat group Christian Hogg was the only leader that opposed the budget.

Addressing Ms Kelly, he said: “I feel that this is bordering on bullying that we’re being told time and time again that this is a great privilege to be part of the FSWG.

“We play a part in the FSWG and we are committed to getting things across the line, and that’s what we did. We didn’t come back with an alternative budget because by the time we realised we’d fallen over, there was a lot of details still with questions.

“It wasn’t a complete dismissal of the budget but it was enough, we felt, some of the parts were enough for us to tip into the ‘not support’. Going forward, we’d absolutely like to be part of the FSWG but we are not writing blank cheques.”

Ms Kelly responded: “Voting against it would appear as if there is something wrong with it and there is something better that could’ve been done. You know, I’m sure, through the work of FSWG, that if there were any other alternatives that they hadn’t been explored.

“I’m sorry if you feel bullied. You’ve consistently said over the last three years Cllr Hogg that whenever you talk to me you feel like you’re sitting outside the headmaster’s office, and I’m sorry for that.

“But it’s a strongly held view that you do every so often let yourselves down by not looking at the really big picture and the really big challenge.”

The panel’s report states that the city council is better managed and governed than it was in 2021, but financial and transformation challenges remain.

The report was the seventh and final one of its kind following the council’s decision to move on without an external panel.

Labour council leader Dennis Jones said: “I would’ve liked that when it came to the budget we go ‘ok we are not always happy but we’ll give it the benefit of the doubt.

“I do appreciate, Eleanor, the fact that you’ve been very forthright, very supportive and very direct. We will visit the terms and conditions, we will keep FSWG going and let’s have a look to see how we can make it better so that in a year’s time we can have a budget that goes through and we restore the now battered reputation of the council.”