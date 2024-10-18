Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two separate applications will see 424 new homes built in Whittlesey.

Over 400 new homes are set to be built in Whittlesey after two major planning applications were approved.

At it’s meeting on Wednesday (October 16), Fenland District Council’s Planning Committee gave approval to outline applications that will see 424 new homes built in the town.

The first will see 175 new homes built at land south of 250 Drybread Road and the second will see 249 homes built at land north of 271-311 on Eastrea Road.

How the Drybread Road development is planned to look.

The developments will be delivered by Allison Homes and Rose Homes respectively.

Both applications were recommended for approval but received a number of objections from residents, who raised concerns such as overcrowding of local services such as primary schools and GP surgeries as well as concerns about an increase in traffic.

The Drybread Road application was passed by a margin a 4-1 following a vote despite the objections of Whittlesey North West councillor Cllr Elisabeth Sennitt Clough, who stated: “Whittlesey has always been a problem. I have seen a noticeable increase since the building of the two developments on the 605 and I do not think it’s fair to say that people should find alternate routes to Peterborough through smaller villages such as Pondersbridge as that is relocating the problem elsewhere and making other villages suffer the traffic.”

The Eastrea Road application was also approved by a 4-1 margin.

The Drybread Road site layout.

Cllr Sennitt Clough was again the only councillor to vote to refuse the application.

She added: “This is out opportunity to act on the behalf of residents in Fenland to make sure that safety procedures are in place rather than sit back and say highways know best. We need to make sure that the road layout is as safe as possible. I am not confident that all of the safety measures have been resolved.

“I am also concerned about the green buffer. The development will impinge on its layout. While Drybread Road is conveniently being used as a boundary between Whittlesey and Eastrea, it is essentially a country lane.

“The layout will be forever be changed so the green buffer will be compromised.”