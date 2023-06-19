'Not yet as effective as it could be': Staff have their say on the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Most staff at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) feel the organisation is “not yet as effective and efficient as it could be”.

A survey taken at the local authority, responsible for the region's transport, skills and economic growth, suggests that staff are still not entirely satisfied with its internal culture.

But they have “noticed overall improvements”, a CPCA report says, and there are now “more positive feelings about working for the Combined Authority”.

Staff at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority believe there's room for improvement in the organisation's culture

The survey responses come as the CPCA reviews its progress since it was issued a Best Value Notice by the Government in January, which is a document laying out its concerns and areas for improvement.

The areas the Government highlighted included the CPCA’s governance, project delivery and company culture.

But the CPCA wasn’t told "precisely what we needed to do to overcome the Best Value Notice”, executive Nick Bell said at a meeting this week.

“We almost had to set our own targets and homework in relation to that," he added.

One of the ways it has done that is by circulating several staff surveys; the most recent one was in May, but the most recent to have its findings published was in January.

It was felt after this survey that staff “want to see planned improvements being fully embedded”.

A “varied response” was given on “feeling valued by the organisation and that opinions count”, a CPCA report says.

“Some teams [are] feeling more connected than others.”

The CPCA has also undertaken other changes since January such as reviewing some of its processes and partnerships and updating its constitution.