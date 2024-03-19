'Nobody’s listening to me': Peterborough Greens founding member says she resigned from party over its 'focus and tactics'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A founding member of Peterborough’s Green Party has resigned.
Fiona Radic says the team currently managing the local party “does not have my support”.
She added that its new chair, Imtiaz Ali, is “focussing on international affairs” and that the party’s tactics “are not those I can support”.
Ms Radic, who had been a member of the Greens for some 17 years, will run as an independent for Park ward in May’s council elections.
A spokesperson for the Peterborough Greens said the party is trying to modernise.
“We thank Fiona for all her service,” the spokesperson said. “The Green Party is growing nationally and is looking to modernise and move to different ways of working.”
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Ms Radic said she disagrees with the party on “what it’s campaigning on and how it’s doing it”.
“I give advice to people who listen and I’ll support people who want my support,” she continued.
‘Nobody’s listening to me’
“But nobody’s listening to me on campaign priorities or tactics so there’s nothing I can do to help the situation. That applies to the small group of people who are currently in charge; it doesn’t apply to anybody else.”
The conflict in Gaza is featured in some of the Greens’ campaign literature, while leader Cllr Nicola Day (Greens, Orton Waterville) backed a council motion in January calling for “an immediate, permanent ceasefire” in the territory.
The Greens would go further and “call for an end to the illegal occupation of Palestine and an end to arms sales to Israel” she said in the council chamber.
Ms Radic said she’s been doing her “level best to influence things” but has “given up”.
Greens have new committee and constitution
The party has recently changed its constitution, meaning its governing committee was removed and replaced by new members including Mr Ali.
The Peterborough Greens says it has been “adapting our procedures to make them more professional and democratic”.
“We have introduced a fairer candidate selection process where the membership vote on who stands for the party,” the spokesperson said.
“A new committee has been elected with a new constitution and we will keep fighting for what is right for the people of Peterborough, and also for a fairer, greener future. We remain committed to working hard in our local communities and representing residents' best interests.”
The Greens recently lost a third of its representation on Peterborough City Council (PCC) after Cllr Kirsty Knight (Independent, Orton Waterville) resigned from the party.
She said it was trying to “run before it could walk” by pursuing Cllr Day’s general election campaign.
Ms Radic has held multiple roles within the Greens.
She has herself been the party’s parliamentary candidate, as well as a European parliamentary candidate.
She has not been a councillor on PCC, but has supported election campaigns for other councillors who have been elected.