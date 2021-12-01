New winter household support fund launched in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council has been allocated £1,824,636 as part of the Government’s Household Support Fund to help people who need financial support.

More than £1.1 million of the funding is being used to operate a direct voucher scheme for eligible families over the October half-term, Christmas school holidays and February half-term periods.

The remainder is being used to provide a wider scheme, with at least half of the total funding allocated to support households with children, in line with government guidelines.

The rest will be reserved for other households in need of support this winter.

Practical support provided through the fund includes:

· Vouchers to support with food for both families and individuals

· Fuel and water, either by paying bills on demand, via direct debit or a pre-payment meter

· Other essential supplies.

Councillor Steve Allen, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, culture and communities, said: “The pandemic has placed huge pressure on our residents, and we know that the effects are likely to be felt for some time to come. We also know that many of our residents are finding it hard to make ends meet as we move into colder winter months.

“This funding will be a lifeline to so many, helping families who are finding it difficult to pay their food, heating or water bills and other essential household costs this winter.

“If you think you might be eligible, please get in touch.”

The council is working closely with district councils, local community groups and other partners to identify people across the area who can benefit from the fund.”