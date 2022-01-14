New tattoo parlour given approval in Peterborough

26 Park Road.

City planners had no objections to the proposal that was put forward by Flagship Tattoo Ltd to change the use of the existing beauty parlour at 26A Park Road to a tattoo parlour.

The character of the building will stay the same, with only some minor internal alterations.

The opening hours will be between 10am and 6pm each day and there will be five full-time staff employed at the site.