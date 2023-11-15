New takeaway restaurant and barbers planned in Hampton local centre, Peterborough
Plans for a new takeaway and barber shop in Hampton have been submitted.
Plans submitted by a Mr S Kauser are for a ground floor retail unit at 60 Hargate Way to become a takeaway and for a residential flat above at number 80 to a barbers shop.
The property has been vacant since June 2007.
Five objections were received from neighbours raising concerns about parking and noise but the applicant dismissed these by saying: “The neighbours are implying that the new businesses at 60/80 will be creating fresh/new noise/pollution in an area that is “peaceful/quiet” now. This is just not the case as there are currently eight other businesses either side of 60/80 Hargate Way that have been creating noise/pollution for the last 21 years.
A ninth business on average will be contributing an average of a 1/9th of the total noise/pollution” and therefore either all businesses are forced to close, or a ninth business opening is insignificant to the issue of noise/pollution.
"Adequate parking is available at the rear of the site as well as at the communal parking spaces directly fronting the site. There is also three on-street parking spaces available fronting the site.
“There is plenty of parking spaces in front of 60/80 Hargate Way in the free customer car park including half a dozen 5 yards from the shop entrance of 60 Hargate Way.”