Plans for a new takeaway and barber shop in Hampton have been submitted.

Plans submitted by a Mr S Kauser are for a ground floor retail unit at 60 Hargate Way to become a takeaway and for a residential flat above at number 80 to a barbers shop.

The property has been vacant since June 2007.

Hargate Way in Hampton Hargate.

Five objections were received from neighbours raising concerns about parking and noise but the applicant dismissed these by saying: “The neighbours are implying that the new businesses at 60/80 will be creating fresh/new noise/pollution in an area that is “peaceful/quiet” now. This is just not the case as there are currently eight other businesses either side of 60/80 Hargate Way that have been creating noise/pollution for the last 21 years.

A ninth business on average will be contributing an average of a 1/9th of the total noise/pollution” and therefore either all businesses are forced to close, or a ninth business opening is insignificant to the issue of noise/pollution.

"Adequate parking is available at the rear of the site as well as at the communal parking spaces directly fronting the site. There is also three on-street parking spaces available fronting the site.