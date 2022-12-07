This image show how the third phase of ARU Peterborough will fit in with phase one and two.

Plans for Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough's new Living Lab has been recommended to be approved by planning officers.

The city council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee will discuss the recommendation on Tuesday (December 13).

The publicly accessible two-storey Living Lab will form part of the third phase of ARU Peterborough’s development and has been backed by £20 million of Levelling Up funding- alongside additional funding from Anglia Ruskin University, the Combined Authority and Peterborough City Council.

The lab will feature an open, interactive science centre and education space to engage people in science and technology as well as areas for specialist teaching, social learning, academic workspace and a student base. Exhibitions and facilities will explore green technologies, such as vertical farming, renewable energy and green vehicles, in an attempt to make the University’s STEM curriculum more accessible and relevant to city residents.

The Living Lab is set to be located on the site of the current Regional Pool car park; with the pool having made a separate planning application for a temporary car park on the Embankment.

Speaking about the importance of the Living Lab, Peterborough City Council said: “The Living Lab is beneficial as it will be a community space enabling a range of socially useful activities – evening classes, community group meet-ups, and other learning events.

"Secondly, the Living Lab will play an essential role in highlighting the impact of local people and businesses in tackling important sustainability challenges, helping to raise awareness and aspirations, and co-create solutions.

"The Levelling Up Fund Prospectus rightly identifies the role of cultural facilities in ‘inspiring a sense of pride and community cohesion’ and the Living Lab will do this.”

The meeting about the new facility takes place at 1:30pm on Tuesday.

The university’s third phase is expected to be completed in 2024 if it secures the necessary approval.

