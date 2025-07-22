New project launched to offer vital support to those lacking digital skills in Peterborough

A new project has been launched to offer the chance to learn digital skills to those most in need in Peterborough.

Cambridge Online- a well-established charity offering digital skills to those who need it most, has secured funding to bring their support services to Peterborough for a 12-month project.

Working closely with Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service and other community organisations, Cambridge online will be offering regular drop-in sessions where anyone can access advice and guidance to boost their digital skills.

CEO Marcus Whewall said: “The need to get online has never been greater, and while many of us are constantly connected on mobile devices, between 15 and 20% of UK citizens are excluded from essential services because they’re unable to access the internet.

Dignitaries from the outreach project.

"We’ve been helping people to access online services safely and confidently for over 30 years. I’m thrilled that we have the opportunity to offer the service which has been so successful in Cambridge, to the Peterborough community.

"Digital exclusion can severely impact an individual’s physical health, financial status, employment prospects, and emotional well-being, so we want everyone to know that our sessions are open and inclusive - everyone is welcome and will get the support they need, whatever their situation.”

The project will be delivered at no cost to the user thanks to funding from CityFibre.

Ann, who attended a drop-in session in Cambridge, said: “I was worried about doing things online and being scammed, so when I saw a leaflet about the sessions, I went along. The advisors were all so friendly and patient and were always on the end of the phone if I needed more advice. They even got me a laptop to use at home and supported me as I learned how to use it.

I would say to anyone who needs help to get online to go along to one of the sessions – I’m not frightened anymore and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve had.”

Through a long-standing partnership with Sustainable Tech 4 Good, second-hand devices are refurbished and donated to service users. If you have a laptop, tablet or mobile phone you’re not using anymore, or would like to make a cash donation to help tackle digital exclusion, visit Cambridge Online’s website.

Further information about location and session times can be found at https://cambridgeonline.org.uk/peterborough/.