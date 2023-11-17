New plan to demolish former John Clare pub in place of flats approved
and live on Freeview channel 276
New plans put forward to demolish the former John Clare pub and replace it with flats have been approved by Peterborough City Council.
In March, Asha Homes – based in Ipswich – saw plans for 16 new flats on the site of the former pub on Hallfields Lane, Gunthorpe, refused.
Planning officers cited a loss of privacy for the surrounding homes, the proposed appearance of the building and a lack of parking in their decision to refuse.
Revised plans were then submitted in June for for 15 new flats with the height of the building
educed to two storeys and positioned further away from the rear gardens on houses on Pennine Way. The number of windows in the building facing the gardens were also been reduced to seven.
Plans also state that the design has been simplified to reflect the 1950s architecture of the surrounding estate.
Fifteen car parking spaces will be provided as well as bike storage on-site and plans state the the building is served by a ‘substantial car park’ accessed from Hallfields Lane.