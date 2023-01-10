Plans for four new holiday lets in Peterborough have been rejected by planning officers.

An application had been submitted to convert a property at 11 Thorpe Road, which was last used as a solicitor’s office, into four-holiday lets.

The application stated that the property has been previously converted into a residential property but officers have stated that no evidence of this being implemented has been submitted.

11 Thorpe Road.

The decision notice stated: “Either way, the proposal would constitute development that does not fall into any of the categories of permitted development allowed.

"Accordingly, the development would require planning permission from the Local Planning Authority.”

The application was submitted by new owners of the property who intended to divide the house into four self-contained apartments to target business travellers staying for a few days in Peterborough and people visiting family.