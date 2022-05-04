New office space to replace redundant barn near Peterborough

The farm building in Barnack that will be turned into office space.

The redundant agricultural building is located just off Barnack Road (B1443) between Barnack and Stamford.

The proposal, submitted by Burghley House Preservation Trust, will see the repurposed for “employment use” with the creation of four open plan offices, kitchen space and bathrooms, along with 18 parking spaces.

Developers have said that materials will be used in keeping with the existing red brick front of the building. The project would not see any substantial reconstruction of the building or any extension added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site can be accessed off the B1443 from Stamford towards Pilsgate. There is also a bus stop outside on the site that is used by Burghley House visitors and runs between Bourne, Stamford and Peterborough.

The application states: “The conversion would enhance the redundant building and its setting due to the refurbishment of the building and preventing it falling into further disrepair. By using the existing structure and sympathetic materials similar to those that are existing ensures the proposal is in keeping with the setting, thus, causing no undue harm to the countryside.

"The open glazing at the front has been designed to utilise the high levels of natural lighting, due to the building being south facing. The existing brickwork will be retained and where needed, bricks to match will be used.

“To facilitate the proposed access visibility splays it will be necessary to relocate part of the hedging that runs along Barnack Road. All land falls within the ownership of the applicant and so the reinstatement of the hedge can be achieved through a suitably worded planning condition.”

Planning officers from Peterborough City Council have given the proposals their approval despite objections from Barnack Parish Council.

The parish council raised concerns that the entrance was located extremely close to a blind corner and that as traffic assessments were taken during lockdown, and due to further building projects in the area, that the chances of a serious accident would be increased.

The council also objected to the proposal, stating that the current state of disrepair the building is in would make the application in contravention of the local plan.