New Moroccan-style shisha, food and dessert garden at Peterborough venue approved
The cue Club opened its doors at the end of February.
A new shisha lounge and dessert garden will installed at the read of The Cue Club in Peterborough city centre.
Planning officers at the city council gave the development the sign-off on Tuesday (September 17).
The snooker and cue club is located along 33-35 Cowgate and plans to have the shisha garden open by the end of October.
Plans submitted to the council stated that two fabric-roofed gazebos and tables/seats at the rear of the premises for the smoking of shisha.
These would be available in the summer months but taken away in the winter.