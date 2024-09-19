New Moroccan-style shisha, food and dessert garden at Peterborough venue approved

By Ben Jones
Published 19th Sep 2024, 11:55 BST
The cue Club opened its doors at the end of February.

A new shisha lounge and dessert garden will installed at the read of The Cue Club in Peterborough city centre.

Planning officers at the city council gave the development the sign-off on Tuesday (September 17).

The snooker and cue club is located along 33-35 Cowgate and plans to have the shisha garden open by the end of October.

The current look of the rear of the venue. Credit: The Cue Club.The current look of the rear of the venue. Credit: The Cue Club.
Plans submitted to the council stated that two fabric-roofed gazebos and tables/seats at the rear of the premises for the smoking of shisha.

These would be available in the summer months but taken away in the winter.

