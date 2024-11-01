New gym planned to open in place of former Argos at Peterborough's Maskew Avenue Retail Park
A large new gym is set to open in Peterborough.
JD Gyms is in the process of taking over the unit at Maskew Avenue Retail Park, close of the city centre, vacated by Argos last October.
An application for new signage has been submitted to Peterborough City Council for approval.
An opening date is yet to be confirmed but the company has already begun to offer 200 discounted memberships for the first month for a price of only £5.
The gym is set to have facilities including over 250+ machines, free weights and cardio areas, a sled track, a dedicated glute kit, changing rooms and saunas and a Eleiko functional training zone.
The website states: “Get ready for an impressive array of equipment, huge free weights and cardio sections, lifting platforms, a dedicated glute area, an Eleiko functional zone, saunas in our luxury changing rooms.... and much more!
“JD Gyms Peterborough will be in the former Argos at Maskew Avenue Retail Park. It's a great location, with easy access and plenty of free member parking!”
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted JD for further comment.