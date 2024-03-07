Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new farm shop and cafe between Bourne and Stamford have been submitted.

The plans are for the new development to be built at Bowthorpe Park Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traditional family farm, which has been run by the Blanchard family for the last five generations, is also home to the UK’s largest girthed oak tree.

How the new building is expected to look.

A farm shop is already situated on the farm in Manthorpe but this would be replaced under new plans submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

The shop would be stocked with a butchery, fresh fruit, vegetables and other artisan foods and would be accessed from the A6121.

The application states: “The intention is for the building to have the appearance of an agricultural building but with natural looking materials which will be sympathetic to the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rather than upgrade the existing building which is not fit for purpose, the intention is to establish a new facility with separate areas for the cafe and retail farm shop sales.

"The cafe will be a new facility for the expansion of the business while the increase in size for the farm shop is much needed for the successful progression of the business.

"Whilst the proposals result in new floor space being created for the farm shop and the addition of a supplementary café, the proposals would not change the overall use of the site. The proposals would support the continued operation of an existing rural business.”