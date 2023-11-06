Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two new dog walking fields have been approved at Grange Farm in Wittering after planning approval was granted by Peterborough City Council.

Grange Farm, which lies along Old Oundle Road within open countryside to the southwest of the main built-up area of Wittering applied to convert two of its former paddocks, known as Old Quarry and Woodview, into dog walking facilities.

The dog walking fields are accessed via the main access to Grange Farm. The application states that they “provide a safe and secure space in which people can walk and train their dogs."

The dog walking fields at Grange Farm.

Secure car parking is also provided and the fields are open seven days a week. Timings are dependent on the daylight hours as the facility is not lit or used in the dark.

Normally, the fields are open from 06:30am to around 8:30pm. Typical opening hours during the winter months are 07:30am – 4pm.

Booking slots are available by the half hour or hour and the maximum number of dogs permitted per booking is 10.

Bookings are almost exclusively made via a dedicated website: www.gfdogfields.co.uk.

Any large or bespoke bookings can only book over the phone.

The majority of bookings are for one or two dogs. One professional dog walker currently uses one of the fields in the morning. The facility hosts the occasional breed group meetings; during these there can be up to 20 attendees for an hour or two.