Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new dog walking and exercise field has been planned on the outskirts of Eye in Peterborough.

An application has been submitted to change the use of agricultural land at Tanholt Farm to create a “safe and secure” grassland space, with off-road parking that will allow people to exercise their dogs on a per-per-use basis, to be booked online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An area of the field will be fenced off as well an an additional area for car parking and an open lobby area. The area will provide space for two cars and would be accessed directly from the farm track off Eyebury Road.

A new dog walking area has been planned at Tanholt Farm just outside of Eye.

Residents would be able to book the space in 45-minute slots. with a 15-minute buffer to the next booking.

The application states: “This will be carefully monitored to ensure each booked session limits the number of users able to visit at any one time. The Applicant advocates responsible dog ownership and use of the site and will ensure the site itself is conserved, the surrounding landscape and residents are not subjected to nuisance and traffic issues on public roads are mitigated.

The site would be open between 7:30am in the summer and 8am to 4pm in the winter months.