New dog walking and exercise field planned on outskirts of Peterborough village
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new dog walking and exercise field has been planned on the outskirts of Eye in Peterborough.
An application has been submitted to change the use of agricultural land at Tanholt Farm to create a “safe and secure” grassland space, with off-road parking that will allow people to exercise their dogs on a per-per-use basis, to be booked online.
An area of the field will be fenced off as well an an additional area for car parking and an open lobby area. The area will provide space for two cars and would be accessed directly from the farm track off Eyebury Road.
Residents would be able to book the space in 45-minute slots. with a 15-minute buffer to the next booking.
The application states: “This will be carefully monitored to ensure each booked session limits the number of users able to visit at any one time. The Applicant advocates responsible dog ownership and use of the site and will ensure the site itself is conserved, the surrounding landscape and residents are not subjected to nuisance and traffic issues on public roads are mitigated.
The site would be open between 7:30am in the summer and 8am to 4pm in the winter months.
The application will new be considered by Peterborough City Council’s planning officers. It can be viewed on the council’s planning portal using reference 24/00247/FUL.