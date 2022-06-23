How the development is expected to look.

Plans were submitted in June by Anchor Hanover to create a new development on a 0.7 hectare site at Eagle Way/Silver Hill, to the south of Serpetine Green retail centre, in the heart of the Hamptons.

The not-for-profit Anchor Hanover Group is the largest provider of specialist housing and care for older people in England.

The vision from the developers is to provide 80 assisted living apartments for older residents, comprising of a mixture of one and two bedroom units, in rented and shared ownership tenures. Plans are that “the communal facilities will promote wellbeing and active ageing and include a bistro, a residents' lounge, a hairdresser, and a therapy/consultation room.”

The location of the site.

The building has been designed in an T-shape and rises as high as four storeys at the eastern wing and 3.5 storeys at the western wing. It drops down to 2.5 storeys on the land closest to the north-west boundary. which is close to existing properties.

Ten percent (ten) of the apartments have been designed to be wheelchair accessible and it has been proposed to create 32 one-bed apartments, 48 two-bed apartments, along with a garden at the rear.

Vehicular access has been proposed from Eagle Way/Silver Hill and 46 spaces would be provided at the front of the building.

The proposal is for a 100 percent affordable housing scheme comprising a mixed tenure scheme of 60 percent shared ownership and 40 percent affordable rented units.

The view from the site. Serpentine Green in the distance.

Six objections were raised by local residents; concerns included whether there was a need for a facility of this nature in the area, whether 46 spaces would be enough to serve 80 units and the problems this cause cause with parking in surrounding streets, adding congestion to the road network and whether the building is too too high.

Officers have recommended the development be approved but the matter has been referred to the city council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee due to the fact it is a departure from planning policy. The land is designated part of the local centre.

The committee will discuss and vote on the matter on Tuesday (June 28).