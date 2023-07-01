New dessert and pizza unit planned in Fengate, Peterborough
A new self-contained unit serving pizza and desserts has been planned in Fengate.
An application has been submitted to place the unit within the Goldstar Diamond taxi, garage, car wash and sales unit at 7-9 Fengate.
The application states that: “The proposal will improve the amenity for taxi drivers, visiting customers to the car sales, car wash passing trade to Fengate commercial area and in future for the nearby university.
The unit would have a timber finish and fibreglass roof and be open from 5pm to midnight daily with two employees.
The application can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal using reference 23/00835/FUL.