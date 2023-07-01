News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

New dessert and pizza unit planned in Fengate, Peterborough

The unit would open from 5pm.
By Ben Jones
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:07 BST

A new self-contained unit serving pizza and desserts has been planned in Fengate.

An application has been submitted to place the unit within the Goldstar Diamond taxi, garage, car wash and sales unit at 7-9 Fengate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application states that: “The proposal will improve the amenity for taxi drivers, visiting customers to the car sales, car wash passing trade to Fengate commercial area and in future for the nearby university.

Goldstar Diamond in Fengate.Goldstar Diamond in Fengate.
Goldstar Diamond in Fengate.
Most Popular

The unit would have a timber finish and fibreglass roof and be open from 5pm to midnight daily with two employees.

The application can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal using reference 23/00835/FUL.

Related topics:FengatePeterborough